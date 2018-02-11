WORLD
Romania investigates crimes of Ceausescu’s orphanages
The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes published the results of its investigation into three former orphanages and recorded the murders of 771 children.
When the investigators studied orphanage archives with forensic specialists, they were shocked by the findings. / TRTWorld
February 11, 2018

In Romania, communism fell in 1989, but the country is yet to make peace with its past. Thousands of crimes alleged to have been perpetrated inside state orphanages under the former regime are being investigated.

States exposed the appalling conditions that children were being kept in, in state-run orphanages, and the abuse they suffered.

They were known as 'Ceausescu's children'. 

The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes published the results of its investigation into three former orphanages and it recorded the murders of 771 children. 

The Institute estimates that as many as 10,000 children may have died through malnutrition during communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu's rule, living in filthy conditions and receiving a lack of medical attention.

Now they seek justice.

TRT World'sLaurentiu Colintineanu reports from Bucharest.

SOURCE:TRT World
