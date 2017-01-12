The top US intelligence officer has denied a suggestion by the president-elect Donald Trump that US spy agencies leaked an unverified dossier containing damaging claims about him and Russia.

The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, says the leak is not a US Intelligence Community product.

Russia has once again denied allegations as unfounded that its officials had assembled a file of compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova described the dossier as being devoid of any evidence.

William Denselow reports from Moscow on Russia's reaction.