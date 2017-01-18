WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian parties agree to form unity government
Rival parties Hamas and Fatah, as well as other political factions, have agreed to set up a national council, and hold elections.
Palestinian parties agree to form unity government
The relations between Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' party Fatah have been at a standstill since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2017

Palestinian political parties on Tuesday announced that they have reached a deal to form a national unity government prior to the holding of elections, after three days of reconciliation talks in Russia's capital Moscow.

The non-official talks began on Sunday under Russian auspices with the goal of restoring "the unity of the Palestinian people."

Representatives came from President Mahmoud Abbas' party Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other factions.

Relations between rival parties Hamas and Fatah, have been at a standstill since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

After the government is formed, they will set up a national council that would include Palestinians in exile and hold elections.

Last year, the Palestinian government postponed the first municipal polls, in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, in 10 years after the high court ruled they should be held only in the Fatah-run West Bank.

The last time the Palestinians staged elections in which both Hamas and Fatah took part was in 2006.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us