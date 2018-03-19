On March 20, 2003 the war against Iraq started with an air campaign, and it was swiftly followed by a land invasion led by the US and the UK.

The first phase of the operation was considered fast and efficient and quickly announced as a resounding success.

But what followed saw US and UK government statements concerning Iraqi weapons programmes discredited.

A document later nicknamed the 'dodgy dossier' was used to make the case for the war in Iraq. It stated that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction that could be deployed within 45 minutes.

However, no weapons of mass destruction have been found in Iraq despite intensive investigation.

Even with the evidence presented as justification for intervention in Iraq, the UK saw a huge political demonstration against going to war.

Those who opposed the war now say they were vindicated.

