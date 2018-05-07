WORLD
Increasing cost of living mars China's baby boom
The ever-increasing financial pressures on families in China are making them think twice before deciding to go for a child, leading to a declining birth rate even after a two-child policy announced in 2015.
Recruiters say an increasing number of Chinese women are choosing their jobs over having children. / TRTWorld
May 7, 2018

China's two-children policy announced in 2015 following the reversal of its decades-old one-child policy saw a spike in births but the trend subsided soon afterwards. 

Financial pressures on families and a move toward gender equality are making women think twice before deciding to go for another child.

"I really want another one.  I'm thinking now.  But you know, my work needs me to put more effort into work-time, so I don't have enough time to have another baby," says Joanna Liu, a working mother.

TRT World's Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing.

