TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and Qatar central banks sign swap agreement
The deal aims to enhance cooperation between the two banks and both countries by setting a two-way currency exchange line.
Turkey and Qatar central banks sign swap agreement
Governor of Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), Murat Cetinkaya (3rd L) and Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al-Thani (3rd R) pose for a photo after signing the swap agreement in Doha, Qatar. / AA
August 20, 2018

The central banks of Qatar and Turkey have signed a currency swap agreement in the Qatari capital Doha.

According to sources from the Turkish central bank, the first step has been taken after Qatar pledged $15 billion of investment package in Turkey last Wednesday.

The agreement aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two banks by setting a two-way currency exchange line.

It will provide liquidity and support for financial stability, along with facilitating exchange of trade between Turkey and Qatar. 

The agreement will also contribute to the enrichment of reserves of both countries.

The funding for the first phase of the deal is expected to be worth $3 billion.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Turkey this month and approved a package of economic projects, investments and deposits for Turkey, giving a boost to the battered lira currency, which has been hit by a widening currency crisis.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us