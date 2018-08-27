All fun and games despite rain at London's Notting Hill carnival
CULTURE
3 MIN READ
All fun and games despite rain at London's Notting Hill carnivalThe parade featured almost 100 bands, sassy street dancing around decorative floats and about 38 sound systems and stages bellowing everything from reggae to house.
Carnival performers take part in the parade on the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival. (August 26, 2018) / AFP
August 27, 2018

London's famous Notting Hill Carnival transformed the streets into a sea of colour and sound on Sunday as revellers joined one of Europe's largest open-air parties in their thousands despite heavy rain in the British capital.

The carnival featured steel bands, dance troupes and elaborate floats, with many among the crowds hurling paint and coloured powder at each other while dancing on the city's streets.

Police deployed metal-detecting arches to counter potential knife crime and have been additional stop-and-search powers at this year's carnival based on intelligence and after a spate of violent crime in London over the past week.

Established in 1966, carnival was set up to celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture, which flourished with immigration after World War Two. Confrontation with the far right followed, and race riots erupted in what was a shabby immigrant enclave in 1958.

Now the area is one of London's richest, lined with elegant stucco houses that are home to bankers, oligarchs and stars.

Despite the carnival attracting hundreds of thousands of people and putting the area on the tourist map, it also contributes an estimated $118 million (93 million pounds) to London's economy, according to the mayor's office.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us