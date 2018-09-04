WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani lawmakers vote for next president
The presidential role in Pakistan is largely ceremonial. But this year, the vote is expected to be an early legislative referendum on the newly-installed government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistani lawmakers vote for next president
Pakistani lawmakers arrive to cast their votes in presidential election at parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, September 4, 2018. / AP
September 4, 2018

Pakistani lawmakers began voting for a new president Tuesday, with a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan seen as the favourite to replace Mamnoon Hussain as the ceremonial head of the country.

More than a thousand lawmakers from both houses of parliament and the country's four provincial assemblies began choosing from among three candidates, with unofficial results expected late on Tuesday.

Arif Alvi, a former dentist who is a close ally of Khan, is believed to be the likely winner after opposition parties failed to come together to field a joint candidate.

Khan became prime minister last month after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's victory in the mid-July parliamentary elections.

Alvi's opponents

Alvi is running against Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, an opposition party backed by the previously governing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The PML-N holds the second-largest number of seats in the National Assembly – the lower house of parliament.

The third-largest, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is running its own candidate, Aitzaz Ahsan.

Alvi is one of the founders of PTI, and served as its secretary general for eight years starting in 2006.

The father-of-four and an active Twitter user, Alvi was elected an MP in the southern megacity of Karachi in 2013, winning re-election in the July vote.

If elected, Alvi will succeed Hussain, a former businessman and close ally of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who kept a low profile during his tenure.

An Alvi victory will further cement PTI's position at the apex of politics in Pakistan, a Muslim giant of more than 207 million people that has seen security improve dramatically in recent years after a decade-long struggle against extremism.

But Khan's government now faces major challenges, with the country teetering on the edge of a balance-of-payments crisis that analysts say could force it to seek an IMF bailout.

Pakistan is also among the most affected countries in the world by global warming, and is facing a shortage of water exacerbated by its surging population.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us