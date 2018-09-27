Germany will host the Euro 2024 football championship, Union of European Football Associations (or UEFA) president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday following a vote by the executive committee of European football's ruling body.

Germany and Turkey were the only contenders to stage the 24-team tournament.

Transparency in voting

A total of 17 UEFA officials –– including the president, five UEFA vice presidents and 11 executive committee members –– voted.

Germany has hosted 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cup tournaments and 1988 UEFA EURO tournament as West Germany.

"The procedure was transparent, the vote was democratic. Every democratic decision is the right decision," Ceferin said in Nyon, Switzerland where the announcement was made.

"We have amazing stadiums, fans who love football, first and foremost we have people who love celebrating with other Europeans," said former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, an ambassador for the German bid.

"We will organise a huge football party in Germany."

Better Facilities

UEFA considered that the German bid already had everything in place to host a successful event – from stadiums to infrastructure and hotels.

European football's governing body has also said it wants to make as much money as possible from the 2024 tournament and Germany was considered the better financial bet.

TRT Worldspeaks with the veteran football commentator Steve Wilson for more insights.

Boost to German football

The win also offers a boost to German football after a disastrous 2018 World Cup, when the country failed to qualify for the last 16 – after winning the tournament in 2014.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said the 2024 tournament "will be an opportunity to show what we stand for in Germany: openness to the world and tolerance, freedom and respect.

"Together, we have to make the European Championship a tournament for all Europeans," he added in a statement.