WORLD
3 MIN READ
How important is the Umrah pilgrimage for the Saudi economy?
The decision to suspend entry for foreign pilgrims in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak could hurt Saudi finances if it is a prolonged ban.
How important is the Umrah pilgrimage for the Saudi economy?
Muslims pray at the Kaaba during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019. / Reuters
February 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia has banned the entry of foreign pilgrims into the country as the world tries to contain the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

The decision comes as the illness establishes a foothold in Europe and the Middle East, with Italy and Iran in particular affected.

While Riyadh has issued no information about how long the ban will last, a global pandemic could impact pilgrimages during Ramadan, which is only a couple of months away, and the Hajj pilgrimage that follows soon after.

The ban applies to the Islam’s holiest city of Mecca and also its second holiest city of Medina.

While the overwhelming majority of Saudi Arabia’s wealth comes from its fossil fuel deposits, pilgrimages by Muslims are also a significant contributor to its economy.

The kingdom relies on oil revenues for 87 percent of its budget, and oil related industries account for 42 percent of its GDP.

Together the Hajj and the Umrah add $12 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP per year, which accounts for 20 percent of the country’s non-oil GDP and seven percent of total GDP.

In the Hijri year of 1439, which was between 2017-2018, more than 6.7 million Muslims visited the country for the Umrah. 

The Saudi government has ambitious plans to increase revenues from pilgrimage to $150 billion by 2022. It hopes that well off visitors will be willing to pay thousands of dollars per night to stay in recently constructed hotels’ suites, which include views of the Kaaba. 

About 43 percent of Umrah prayers visit Saudi Arabia in the Islamic months of Rajab, Shaban and Ramadan, which makes these three months the most popular time for pilgrimages outside of the Hajj.

The Saudi decision to suspend entry for foreign pilgrims coincides with the Islamic date of Rajab 3.

Besides the direct monetary benefit that pilgrims bring, more than half a million people are employed in the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, which is overwhelmingly religiously oriented.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us