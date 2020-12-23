WORLD
Tunisia: No intentions of normalising ties with Israel
Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a New York Times report that said the country was planning to normalise ties with Israel, following in the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. / Reuters Archive
December 23, 2020

Tunisia has said it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes.

Morocco this week joined the list of Arab countries that have normalised relations with Israel this year, and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.

Tunisia's position dented speculation that it would be the next Arab country to normalise relations with Israel at the behest of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The New York Times had reported on Monday that officials familiar with the Trump administration's efforts said Oman and Tunisia might be the next states to forge ties with Israel.

"As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it," a foreign ministry statement said.

Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan in moving toward normal relations with Israel. Palestinians have censured the US-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their statehood demand.

