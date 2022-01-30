WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens protest Israeli policy of confiscating lands in Negev
Population of Palestinian Israelis in the Negev region is estimated at around 300,000 but they live on only 5 percent of their land. The rest, they say, was confiscated by Israel since 1948.
Dozens protest Israeli policy of confiscating lands in Negev
Israeli forces blocked the road in the occupied East Jerusalem's Han el Ahmer, preventing the protesters from marching. / AA
January 30, 2022

Dozens of Palestinian Israelis have staged a rally outside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office in West Jerusalem to protest government policies against the community in Negev in southern Israel.

The demonstration on Sunday came as Bennett vowed to continue his government policy to remove Arab Bedouin communities from their area in Negev.

Hundreds of Palestinian Israelis demonstrated in the Negev in recent days in protest of the confiscation of their lands by the Jewish National Fund, an organisation that collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.

The rally was organised by the Higher Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, the highest representative body of the community in Israel.

Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, and Palestinian Israeli lawmakers were among protesters, the Israeli army radio reported on Sunday.

READ MORE: Palestinian villages erased by the Jewish National Fund

READ MORE:Israeli police arrest dozens of Palestinian Israelis in Negev

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us