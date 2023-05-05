TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye won't let its politics be directed by magazines' covers: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks come in response to The Economist's cover saying "Save democracy," "Erdogan must go".
Türkiye won't let its politics be directed by magazines' covers: Erdogan
"We will not allow our domestic politics to be directed and the national will to be swayed by the covers of magazines, which are the operational apparatus of global powers," Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
May 5, 2023

Türkiye will not allow its politics to be directed by the covers of magazines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will not allow our domestic politics to be directed and the national will to be swayed by the covers of magazines, which are the operational apparatus of global powers," Erdogan said Friday on Twitter.

Erdogan's remarks came after British magazine The Economist targeted the Turkish president with a cover that said "Save democracy," "Erdogan must go," "Vote!"

In Türkiye, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, and leading opposition candidates Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

RelatedWestern media's anti-Türkiye and Erdogan hostility is regrettable: Altun

'Self-confident' policy

About Türkiye's foreign policy, the president said with the efforts of Turkish diplomats, the country has implemented a "self-confident, entrepreneurial and humanitarian" policy.

"By increasing the number of our foreign representatives from 163 to 260, we became one of the five countries with the largest diplomatic network in the world," he added.

Türkiye stands by brothers with all our means when necessary, as in Libya, Syria, and Karabakh, which was liberated after 30 years of Armenian occupation, Erdogan stressed, adding that Ankara contributes to the solution of regional crises through the Black Sea grain deal.

"As a state whose his tory is full of glorious victories, we are coming to the place we deserve in the international system.

"... Hopefully, with the Century of Türkiye, we will carry all these diplomatic achievements to the top," Erdogan added.

RelatedRecep Tayyip Erdogan: Presidential candidate of Türkiye's People’s Alliance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us