TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan urges action on humanitarian crises, highlights Spain ties
"Today, the harsh reality we face on World Humanitarian Day is that over 300M people lack access to their most basic humanitarian needs. This is a truth that unsettles the conscience of humanity,’ Erdogan writes in the Spanish daily.
Erdogan urges action on humanitarian crises, highlights Spain ties
Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye and Spain are united in dealing with humanitarian issues. / Reuters
August 19, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked World Humanitarian Day with a special guest column outlining Türkiye’s humanitarian diplomacy and its steadfast alliance with Spain.

Published by Spanish daily El Pais on Tuesday, the column, titled "Compassion Beyond Borders: The Alliance of Civilizations and Humanitarian Diplomacy", drew attention to global humanitarian crises, Türkiye’s mobilisation to combat these issues, and its shared objectives with Spain.

“Today, the harsh reality we face on World Humanitarian Day is that over 300 million people lack access to their most basic humanitarian needs. This is a truth that unsettles the conscience of humanity, urging the entire world to act with responsibility,” wrote Erdogan.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has so far provided “over 101,000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and has conducted a humanitarian mobilisation valued at more than $40 million in support of UNRWA,” the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Gaza has no time to lose': Erdogan calls for urgent action to prevent total humanitarian collapse
Recommended

'Two friendly nations and steadfast allies'

Stressing that humanitarian aid is the most advanced form of diplomacy, originating from a deep sense of empathy and humanity, Erdogan highlighted how Türkiye and Spain are united in dealing with humanitarian issues “as two friendly nations and steadfast allies.”

“The spirit of solidarity unites the two peoples in a profound bond that transcends geographical boundaries. It is our firm conviction that by collaborating in accordance with these shared principles, we will establish a fairer world focused on humanity and its values,” he wrote.

The Turkish president also praised Spain's sincere support for Türkiye’s EU accession process and on the 20th anniversary of the Alliance of Civilizations – a UN initiative co-signed by Erdogan and then-Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero – saying: “Our recognition of diversity as a source of richness rather than conflict offers a message of hope and solidarity to the oppressed people during this time of global crisis.”​​​​​​​

Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us