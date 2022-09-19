TÜRKİYE
Israel appoints Irit Lillian as new ambassador to Türkiye
Lillian is believed to have played a crucial role in normalisation of Türkiye-Israel ties.
Lillian was the ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 to 2019. / AA
September 19, 2022

Israel has appointed Irit Lillian as its new ambassador to Türkiye, for the first time since 2018.

Career diplomat Lillian, whose appointment was announced on Monday by Israel's Foreign Ministry, is believed to have played a crucial role in the normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Israel.

She was already serving as Israel's charge de affairs in Ankara, appointed to the post in February 2021 by former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. 

Lillian was the ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 to 2019.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that a new decree including the appointment of the ambassador to Tel Aviv was ready to be presented to the president.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Israeli President Herzog's visit to be turning point in relations

SOURCE:AA
