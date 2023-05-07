WORLD
Families split by US-Mexico wall reunite for few minutes
Relatives living on both sides of border rush to embrace each other in tearful hugs and exciting face-to-face conversations at dry riverbed of bordering Rio Grande for six minutes.
People living in the US embrace with people living in Mexico during the 10th annual "Hugs not Walls" event, on a stretch of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. / Photo: AP
May 7, 2023

Tears have flown amid heartfelt embraces as Mexican families were allowed brief reunions at the border with relatives who migrated to the United States.

As a mariachi band played the popular song "Las Mananitas," about 150 families passed over the Rio Grande on Saturday to meet with loved ones they had not seen for years.

Margarita Pina could not hide her emotion as she waited to greet her son, whom she hadn't seen since he left home two years ago in the middle of the pandemic to seek a better future in the US.

"It's very hard because we don’t know what they're suffering over there," Pina said.

Knowing their meeting would be limited to only five minutes, Pina said she would take advantage of the limited time to tell him "that we still love you very much."

It was the 10th edition of the "Hugs, not walls" event, which was organised by humanitarian groups near the Casa de Adobe Museum in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, which sprawls across the border from El Paso, Texas.

'Militarised border'

Unlike at earlier reunions, a strong guard of US officers was present at the event, which came just days before Washington will lift Title 42 asylum rules imposed for the pandemic that allowed the US to expel more than 2.8 million migrants since March 2020.

The end to the provision on Thursday is expected to encourage a surge of migrants toward the border, and US authorities have beefed up security, including stringing barbed wire fencing.

The government has said 1,500 troops will be sent to El Paso, in addition to 2,500 National Guardsmen already at the border.

"We have never had a border as militarised as today," said Fernando García, head of the Network in Defense of the Rights of Migrants.

"There is a war against migrants, refugees, against us border crossers," he added.

