More than 1.76 million Turkish nationals have cast their votes abroad for the country’s May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Since overseas voting began on April 27, more than 1.64 million people – 1,642,721 – voted at Turkish diplomatic missions abroad, while 120,640 voted at customs gates, according to figures from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Voting at Turkish diplomatic missions will end on Tuesday, while the process will continue at customs gates until 1400 GMT (5 PM local time) on May 14.

Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, and the US and Canada closed at 1900 GMT (9 PM local time) on Sunday, while voting continues in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, and Luxembourg on Tuesday from 0700GMT – 1900GMT (9 AM to 9 PM local time).

Twenty-four political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

Voting in Türkiye will take place on Sunday, May 14.

Voters will choose between four presidential candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.