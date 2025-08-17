Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa said there are contradictions between the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) public statements and their actions on the ground regarding the implementation of the March 10 agreement.

His remarks came during a Wednesday meeting with a delegation from the northern province of Idlib and were aired in a video released Sunday by the presidency.

Sharaa said the SDF declares through the media and in negotiations that it is ready to implement the March 10 deal while giving contradictory signals in practice. He noted that discussions are still underway on the mechanisms for carrying out the agreement.

The president said Syria, the SDF, the US, and Türkiye reached an understanding under the deal, adding that if those four key players in northeast Syria agree on a matter, it will be implemented.

He stressed that the agreement carries a deadline for implementation by the end of the year, emphasising international support for a peaceful settlement in northeast Syria.

No land concessions