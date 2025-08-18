WORLD
1 min read
Dozens missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria
Local authorities and emergency responders are carrying out a rescue operation to locate the missing persons.
Dozens missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria
More than 40 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria. / AP
August 18, 2025

More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto State capsized, the country's emergency agency said.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market on Sunday, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized.

Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on X.

Recommended

The agency said it is collaborating with local authorities and emergency responders in a search and rescue operation to locate the missing persons.

Three weeks ago, at least 13 people died and dozens more were missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger State, in north-central Nigeria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us