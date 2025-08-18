US President Donald Trump reposted a message by a user on his Truth Social platform that said Ukraine must be ready to give up part of its territories to Russia.
“Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia; otherwise, the longer the war goes on, they will keep losing even more land!!” the post on Sunday said.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said both Russia and Ukraine need to “make concessions” to have a peace agreement.
"You can't have a peace deal between two warring factions unless both sides agree to give up something. Otherwise, if one side gets everything they want, that's not a peace deal. It's called surrender," he told Fox News.
He identified key remaining issues from Friday’s summit in Anchorage, Alaska, between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "where the territorial lines are going to be, questions about long-term security guarantees, and who Ukraine can have military alliances with.
"Rubio added that territorial decisions ultimately belong to Ukraine.
"It's their territory. It's their country," he said.
Trump and Putin held a three-hour closed-door meeting in Alaska, with Putin saying they reached an "understanding".
Following the summit, Trump told Fox News that significant points were agreed upon, with only minor items remaining.
White House meet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss the proposals.
A group of senior European leaders and the head of NATO will travel to Washington on Monday to join the talks on Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are all set to attend the meeting.
In a separate Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump slammed media reports claiming he suffered a “major defeat” by allowing Putin to have a major summit in the US.
He said Putin “would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention!"