'We don't want you here': Australia cancels far-right Israeli politician's visa
Australia will not accept people coming to the country to "spread division", says home affairs minister.
(FILE) Simcha Rothman, whose party is part of Netanyahu's governing coalition, is seen speaking with Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. / Reuters
August 18, 2025

The Australian government cancelled the visa of a far-right Israeli politician on Monday ahead of a speaking tour, a move event organisers tagged "viciously anti-Semitic".

Simcha Rothman, whose party is part of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, had been scheduled to speak at events organised by the Australian Jewish Association.

But Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Australia would not accept people coming to the country to "spread division".

"If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here," he said. "Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe, and feel safe."

As an automatic condition of the visa cancellation, Rothman is unable to travel to Australia for three years.

Australian Jewish Association chief executive Robert Gregory said the purpose of Rothman's visit was to "show solidarity with Australia's Jewish community, which is facing a wave of anti-Semitism".

"The visit was not in any way connected to current events in the Middle East," he posted on social media.

Gregory said cancellation of Rothman's visa was "a viciously anti-Semitic move", accusing the Australian government of being "obsessed" with targeting the Jewish community and Israel.

SOURCE:AFP
