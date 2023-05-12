President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised international media outlets that have recently tried to influence public opinion with articles on Türkiye's upcoming May 14 elections.

"What do all the magazines say on their covers? 'Erdogan must go.' (Those published) in Germany, France and England say so. What is it to you?" Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul on Friday.

"How do you put these words on the covers of these magazines? It's not you, the West! It's my nation that will decide on it."

His remarks came after British magazine The Economist targeted the Turkish president with a cover that said "save democracy," "Erdogan must go" and "Vote!"

French Le Point and L'Express magazines also featured anti-Erdogan covers.

In Türkiye, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and candidate for the Nation Alliance, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

Related Explained: Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections

Erdogan criticises Kilicdaroglu

Erdogan also criticised Kilicdaroglu for his claims that Russia was meddling in the elections.

"(Kilicdaroglu said) Russia is manipulating the elections in Türkiye. Shame on you!"

"If I say 'America is manipulating the elections in Türkiye, Germany is manipulating it, France is manipulating it, England is manipulating it', what would you (Kilicdaroglu) say?" he added.

The president said he is in contact with these countries for 20 years and asked Kilicdaroglu: "How many times have you come together with them? How do you know them?"

Kilicdaroglu on Thursday accused Russia of being behind video content allegedly discrediting candidates for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

Related Türkiye elections: How Turkish youth is shaping politics and governance

"Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, deep fake content and tapes that were exposed in this country yesterday.

"If you want our friendship to continue after May 15, get your hands off the Turkish state. We are still in favour of cooperation and friendship," Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday rejected accusations, saying there can be no question of any interference of Russia in the Turkish elections, and "those who spread such rumours are liars."

Russia values ties with Türkiye because it takes "a very responsible, sovereign and thoughtful position," he added.