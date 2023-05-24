Typhoon Mawar barreled into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday, pummeling the US Pacific territory with high winds, heavy rains and a dangerous storm surge that swamped low-lying areas as residents hunkered down in homes and shelters.

The typhoon's centre passed over the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said. It is the strongest storm to hit the US Pacific territory of over 150,000 people in decades.

The weather service earlier warned of a “triple threat” of winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges, and officials were bracing for “considerable damage” including non-reinforced concrete walls being blown down, fuel storage tanks rupturing and overturned cars.

The weather service said the storm was a Category 4 “super typhoon,” meaning maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph) or greater.

The storm’s centre hit Guam around 9 pm Wednesday local time.

The weather service warned of an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation and said people should take cover and remain in shelter for the next few hours.

Earlier, the US military sent away ships, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration and anyone not living in a concrete house was urged to seek safety elsewhere.

Coastal evacuations

Ahead of the landfall of Mawar, authorities ordered the evacuation of low-lying coastal areas, especially in the flood-prone southern villages.

The NWS warned of the "triple threats" of torrential rains, catastrophic wind and life-threatening storm surges.

Winds near the eye wall could bring major damage to buildings and homes made of light materials, such as non-concrete roofs and walls that are not made of reinforced concrete.

A calamitous storm surge threatens to wreak havoc on shorelines, and large boats "could be torn from moorings."

"Surge may reach between 20 and 25 feet above the normal high tide for the most vulnerable storm surge-prone areas near the eye wall," the NWS said.

Forecasts predicted Guam will receive rainfall of 10 to 15 inches, with some areas experiencing 20 inches or more, the NWS said.

These, in turn, could trigger landslides in the central and southern parts of the island, the weather service warned.

"Residents who are in need of shelter need to seek shelter no later than 9 am as we expect the storm to intensify in the next few hours," Guerrero said in a Facebook post.

People have been asked to stay inside and away from windows, and not venture outside during temporary lulls as flying debris can cause serious injury.

Guam's Office of Civil Defense urged motorists to stay off the roads on Wednesday, saying "winds are expected to intensify to typhoon force winds by midday."

US military presence

Some 21,700 US military personnel and their families are based at or near several facilities on Guam, which routinely hosts nuclear attack submarines and long-range bombers.

It is also home to crucial electronic listening posts.

The US bases also have some of the Pacific region's most significant ammunition and fuel storage facilities.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Guam on Tuesday so that federal aid can be provided to the island, according to a statement from the White House.

About 60 flights departing from or arriving in Guam and scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday have been cancelled, AB Won Pat International Airport said.

Conditions are predicted to improve on Thursday.