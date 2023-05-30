The United Nations human rights chief has said he has formally conveyed his concerns over a new British migration law to the government, saying he was worried it would bar people from seeking asylum.

"We have very serious concerns from an international refugee law and from an international human rights law perspective, because it (the bill) would essentially bar people from seeking asylum in the UK if they come through a certain way," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in an interview in Geneva on Tuesday, adding that he had "formally raised" this with London last month.

Stopping small boat arrivals across the Channel from France is a priority for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Illegal Migration Bill was approved by parliament's lower house in April.

If passed by the House of Lords, it would allow for the swift detention and deportation of asylum seekers and migrants arriving in the boats back home or to so-called safe third countries such as Rwanda.

It is the UN rights chief’s job to communicate with governments on their perceived failings, but some rights experts say it is less common for Western democracies to receive formal rebukes.

A spokesperson at the British diplomatic mission in Geneva said: "We continue to engage with the High Commissioner on the Illegal Migration Bill," adding that it was confident that its policies, including the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda, were lawful and complied with a UN refugee convention.

Refugee rights 'thrown to the wind'

Turk, a seasoned UN diplomat who worked for many years boosting refugee protections, said that anti-migrant laws and narratives were being perpetuated by wealthier countries even though they took in far fewer migrants and refugees than many poorer ones, naming Uganda and Bangladesh as examples.

"I don't understand how in the Global North when the numbers are much less, I mean significantly (less than in the Global South)... there is all this kerfuffle about or hysteria about it when frankly, it shouldn't be the case," he said, calling instead for more action on people smugglers and promoting regular migration routes.

The legal rights of refugees are enshrined in a 1951 refugee convention, ratified by Britain and some 150 other countries.

"Now what I see is that framework is thrown to the wind," Turk added.

In the same interview, Turk said new US migration rules would make it "very difficult" for people to seek asylum at the border. But he praised the Biden administration for work on creating safe and regular pathways. White House and Homeland Security Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Austria's Turk, whose job it is to speak out against the backsliding of freedoms, became High Commissioner in October 2022. Since then, he has visited over a dozen countries including Sudan and Ukraine to review their rights records.

Asked about the Sudan conflict, he described as a "big worry" the prospect that the violence that began in the capital Khartoum last month could take on an "inter-ethnic dimension which would be terrible". He also said his office had begun receiving reports that human rights defenders were disappearing.