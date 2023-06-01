Russia may ban doctors from performing surgery to change people's gender under a proposed new bill, the TASS news agency has reported, citing a copy of the legislation.

The bill would prohibit medical workers from "performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person", TASS said on Tuesday but exempts surgery to treat congenital anomalies in children.

Surgery to treat congenital anomalies would only be permitted if approved by a "medical commission" at a federal public health institution, TASS said.

Last year, parliament passed a new law which bans "LGBT propaganda" in public and in the media.