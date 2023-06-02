President Joe Biden has taken a face-first tumble after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but he appeared unhurt — and joked about it later.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

"I got sandbagged," the president told reporters with a smile when he arrived back at the White House on Thursday evening before pretending to jog into the residence.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly afterwards that "he's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Returning by Air Force One and Marine One to the White House later, Biden had another spot of bad luck: he bumped his head exiting the door of the helicopter.

Trump, DeSantis on Biden fall

Trump, 76, was campaigning in Iowa when he heard about Biden's stumble and alluded to his own episode.

"He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said after an audience member told him about what had happened to Biden. "The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that ... 'cause you don't want that, even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp."

The audience laughed as Trump recounted slowly inching his way down what he said had been a slippery ramp at the US Military Academy graduation.

"If he fell, it's too bad," the former president said. "We gotta just get this thing back on track. That's a bad place to fall when you're making, I think it was the Air Force Academy, right? That’s not inspiring."

Meanwhile, GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used the opportunity to take a political shot at Biden while at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

"We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained," he said, "but we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies."

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election.

His official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.