WORLD
4 MIN READ
'I got sandbagged': Biden trips and falls in Colorado graduation event
Eighty-year-old US president's fall comes after a commencement address Biden delivered to a flag-waving audience, warning graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.
'I got sandbagged': Biden trips and falls in Colorado graduation event
Biden's official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly. / Photo: AFP
June 2, 2023

President Joe Biden has taken a face-first tumble after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but he appeared unhurt — and joked about it later.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

"I got sandbagged," the president told reporters with a smile when he arrived back at the White House on Thursday evening before pretending to jog into the residence.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly afterwards that "he's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Returning by Air Force One and Marine One to the White House later, Biden had another spot of bad luck: he bumped his head exiting the door of the helicopter.

Trump, DeSantis on Biden fall

Trump, 76, was campaigning in Iowa when he heard about Biden's stumble and alluded to his own episode.

"He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said after an audience member told him about what had happened to Biden. "The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that ... 'cause you don't want that, even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp."

The audience laughed as Trump recounted slowly inching his way down what he said had been a slippery ramp at the US Military Academy graduation.

"If he fell, it's too bad," the former president said. "We gotta just get this thing back on track. That's a bad place to fall when you're making, I think it was the Air Force Academy, right? That’s not inspiring."

Meanwhile, GOP presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used the opportunity to take a political shot at Biden while at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

"We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained," he said, "but we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies."

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election.

His official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

RelatedUS President Biden falls from bike but he is 'good'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us