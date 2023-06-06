TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: We will build 'Century of Türkiye' together
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes the comments after the first meeting of the new Cabinet in Ankara.
June 6, 2023

All 85 million Turkish citizens will together build the "Century of Türkiye," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"In these elections, everyone in Türkiye has won with us and our alliance. Regardless of their political preferences, every single member of the 85 million has won," Erdogan said on Tuesday after the first meeting of his new Cabinet in Ankara.

He said the nation preserved its will and future with record participation in both May 14 and May 28 elections, adding that the Turkish democracy has become a point of reference for the world.

Erdogan vowed to embrace every citizen, saying he will continue to work for the country without excluding anyone.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential run-off after no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan won the race with 52.18 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82 percent, according to official results.

The president on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after his inauguration in Ankara.

SOURCE:AA
