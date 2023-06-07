TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to EU: Boosting contacts for Türkiye's full membership necessary
Supporting the perspective of fair treatment and full EU membership to Türkiye will open new horizons in relations between Ankara and Brussels, President Erdogan tells the EU Council chief Charles Michel.
Erdogan stresses that fair treatment of Türkiye and support for its full EU membership would open new horizons in relations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 7, 2023

The EU and Türkiye must boost contacts at all levels with a concrete and positive agenda for full membership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the European Council's head.

In a phone call with Charles Michel on Wednesday, Erdogan underlined Ankara's "great" strategic value to Europe, according to a statement released by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan emphasised the importance of cooperation in updating the Customs Union between the two sides, as well as on visa liberalisation, immigration management, and fighting terrorism.

He also stressed that fair treatment of Türkiye and support for its full EU membership would open new horizons in relations.

For his part, Charles congratulated Erdogan on his reelection as president last month.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999.

Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005 but have stalled in recent years due to political hurdles erected by some countries.

SOURCE:AA
