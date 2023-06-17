Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote a letter describing the camaraderie with his closest political ally, the former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away on Friday due to complications from a severe form of chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia.

In the letter published in the Italian daily Il Messaggero on Saturday, President Erdogan recalled his first meeting with Berlusconi in Rome on November 3, 2002, after he won the general elections in Türkiye.

In the letter, Erdogan returned to 1998, when he faced imprisonment and a political office ban in that year for reciting an Islamic poem at a political rally.

Following his release and the dissolution of the Welfare Party, he established the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to harmonise religious principles within a secular state.

The AK Party achieved a significant electoral triumph in 2002, and shortly after that, with a constitutional amendment, he assumed the role of Prime Minister.

"Although the Party, of which I was President, emerged victorious in the elections, our right to engage in politics has been unlawfully denied," President Erdogan wrote in the letter.

"While some in Türkiye tried to make this strangeness seem normal, Berlusconi was the first in the world to oppose it. My friend Berlusconi called and congratulated us on our electoral victory; he declared our political ban unacceptable.

During their meetings, the Turkish president also said that both leaders had broad discussions about bilateral relations and regional developments.

Türkiye and Italy have deepened their relations in every field, which has "enabled them to reach the highest level in history," Erdogan said.

Defence cooperation was one of the areas in which both countries have displayed progress. Berlusconi also backed the energy sector in Türkiye.

"Berlusconi's signed the contract for the Atak helicopter and provided serious support to Türkiye's Blue Stream Natural Gas Pipeline project," Erdogan noted.

Fulfilling the 'concept of a friend'

Türkiye's president stressed that he has met with Berlusconi on many occasions at NATO, the G20, the G8, the Arab League Summit, and the Nuclear Security Summit.

"We have hosted him many times in Türkiye. He was a person who did justice to the concept of a friend," Erdogan said.

The president noted that Berlusconi was a statesman who loved, respected, and added great value to Türkiye. He added that both leaders maintained their ties even after Berlusconi left office as Italian prime minister.

"My friend Berlusconi's testimony at my son's wedding in 2003 holds a special place in our personal history. We have never forgotten his kindness," Erdogan said.

"Mr Berlusconi also honoured us by being among the leaders who attended the inauguration ceremony, which we held in honour of my election as President of the Republic of Türkiye in 2018."

Berlusconi left 'indelible mark'

President Erdogan expressed immense grief over the news of Berlusconi's death in the letter.

"When I learned of the news of the death of my dear friend Silvio Berlusconi, with whom I have worked for many years, I felt great sadness."

President Erdogan said that he has dispatched his top diplomat and party spokesman to represent Türkiye at the funeral as a gesture of his friendship.

"He will always be remembered as a true friend with the fond memories he left in us."