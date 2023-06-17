WORLD
2 MIN READ
Morocco, Israel sign memorandum to strengthen health cooperation
The two nations focus on exchanging expertise and best practices in medical innovation, fight against non-communicable diseases.
Morocco, Israel sign memorandum to strengthen health cooperation
Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Tel Aviv in 2020. / Photo: AP Archive
June 17, 2023

Morocco and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their cooperation in the field of health.

The deal was signed on Friday between Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and his Israeli counterpart Moshe Arbel, who is currently visiting the North African nation.

In a statement, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the agreement allows for the exchange of expertise and best practices in medical and technological innovation, and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed bilateral efforts in managing public health issues and enhancing innovation in the health field.

Ties between Morocco and Israel have improved in recent months after the two countries signed an agreement to normalise their relations.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise ties with Tel Aviv in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a “stab in the back.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us