WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israelis hold 24th weekly protest against Netanyahu's judicial reform plan
Opposition leader Yair Lapid and ex-foreign minister Tzipi Livni join demonstrators to protest against what they call as PM Netanyahu's power grab in favour of executive authority.
Israelis hold 24th weekly protest against Netanyahu's judicial reform plan
Demonstrators lift banners and flags during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan. / Photo: AFP
June 18, 2023

Protests against government plans for judicial overhaul have continued for the 24th straight week in Israel.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated on Saturday at Nahalal and Karkur in northern Israel.

Other protests were reported in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rehovot, Holon and Herzliya, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Protests in Tel Aviv were joined by opposition leader Yair Lapid and former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Israel has been in political turmoil over the past few months over plans by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for judicial reforms, which the opposition views as a power grab in favour of the executive authority.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

The government accuses activist judges of increasingly usurping the role of parliament and says the overhaul is needed to restore the balance between the judiciary and elected politicians.

In March, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the plans amid protests across the country.

The plans plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises, ripping open longstanding societal rifts and creating new ones.

RelatedIsraelis rally against Netanyahu govt, violence against minority Arabs
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us