Thomas J., known by the codename Azed Serges, who had joined the PKK terrorist organisation in Munich, is reported as "neutralised" in an operation in northern Iraq.
June 21, 2023

A PKK terrorist who has been "neutralised" last week by Turkish forces was a German national, security sources in Türkiye have said.

Thomas J. codenamed Azed Serges, was one of the six "neutralised" on Thursday in an anti-terror operation by Turkish forces in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Metina regions, according to sources in Türkiye's National Defence Ministry.

Born in Mainburg in southern Germany, Thomas J. joined the terror group in Munich, according to security sources.

Thomas J. was "neutralised" in Hakurk with the rest of his group, which was planning to carry out an attack when they were hit by a Turkish drone strike.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.​​​​​​​

"Where the terrorist is, that’s our target," the ministry had said on Twitter Thursday, adding: "Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralised six PKK terrorists, which they detected in the Hakurk and Metina region in northern Iraq, during an operation."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
