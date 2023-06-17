TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish fathers want PKK to return their children for Father's Day
The grieving fathers, who say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the terrorist organisation, continue their vigil in Diyarbakir.
Turkish fathers want PKK to return their children for Father's Day
The grieving fathers say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organisation. / Photo: AA
June 17, 2023

Turkish fathers have continued their sit-in outside the PKK-linked HDP party headquarters with the hopes of reuniting with their children on Father's Day.

The sit-in protest in the country's southeast Diyarbakir province entered its 1,384th day on Saturday, ahead of Father's Day on June 18.

The fathers say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organisation.

Nurettin Odumlu said his son Yusuf was kidnapped 10 years ago, and that the greatest gift someone could give him would be to reunite him with his child.

Speaking also on behalf of those who share his fate, Odumlu said without their children, they "don't have Father's Day."

"We only want our children to return. Like other families who have their children, we dream of embracing our children," said Haci Guger, whose son Dogan was kidnapped eight years ago.

Tens of thousands killed

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch. They often mount attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tal Rifat areas.

According to a report on Saturday, at least three civilians were injured in a rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northwestern Syria.

The attack targeted the town of Terende in Afrin district by terrorists based in the city of Tal Rifat, according to local sources.

RelatedTürkiye's intelligence 'neutralises' wanted terrorist in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us