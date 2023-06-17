Turkish fathers have continued their sit-in outside the PKK-linked HDP party headquarters with the hopes of reuniting with their children on Father's Day.

The sit-in protest in the country's southeast Diyarbakir province entered its 1,384th day on Saturday, ahead of Father's Day on June 18.

The fathers say their children were kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organisation.

Nurettin Odumlu said his son Yusuf was kidnapped 10 years ago, and that the greatest gift someone could give him would be to reunite him with his child.

Speaking also on behalf of those who share his fate, Odumlu said without their children, they "don't have Father's Day."

"We only want our children to return. Like other families who have their children, we dream of embracing our children," said Haci Guger, whose son Dogan was kidnapped eight years ago.

Tens of thousands killed

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch. They often mount attacks on Jarabulus, Afrin and Azaz from Syria's Manbij and Tal Rifat areas.

According to a report on Saturday, at least three civilians were injured in a rocket attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northwestern Syria.

The attack targeted the town of Terende in Afrin district by terrorists based in the city of Tal Rifat, according to local sources.