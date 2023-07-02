WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel attacks Syria’s Homs, detects missile attack attempt
Following Israel's strike on Homs, the Israeli army said it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory.
Last February, Israeli air strikes targeted Syria’s capital Damascus, killing at least five people and wounding many others. / Photo: AP
July 2, 2023

Israel has conducted air strikes on military positions in the western Syrian province of Homs, according to the Syrian state news agency.

The SANA news agency, citing military sources, claimed that several locations around the city of Homs were targeted by Israel in an aerial attack at 00.20 am local time.

"Our air defence systems successfully intercepted enemy missiles. The attack resulted in only material damage," said the agency

Iranian-backed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside regime forces in Homs.

Israel has launched air strikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Missile attack attempt from Syria

The Israeli army said late Saturday it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory.

"The missile appears to have exploded in the air," it said in a statement that indicated the details of the incident are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military radio reported that fragments of missile that is believed to have exploded in the air, fell in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

No casualties have yet been reported.

SOURCE:AA
