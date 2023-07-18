WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Day of resistance': Israelis block roads in judicial overhaul protest
Israelis march on highways and block army headquarters in Tel Aviv in the run-up to a parliament vote on the government's judicial reform agenda protesters say would "dismantle democracy".
'Day of resistance': Israelis block roads in judicial overhaul protest
Weekly rallies across Israel have drawn tens of thousands of protesters aiming to prevent what they believe could open the way to a more authoritarian government. / Photo: AP
July 18, 2023

Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv's stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul.

Tuesday's initiative is the latest “day of resistance” that comes as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.

Additional protests are planned throughout the day.

Demonstrators, many of them military reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to the Kirya, Israel's military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu heads the most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel’s 75-year history. He proposed a series of drastic changes to the country’s judiciary shortly after taking office in December.

His government took office in the aftermath of the country's fifth elections in under four years, all of them regarded as referendums on his fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

RelatedIsraelis block highways against Netanyahu's plan to overhaul judiciary

Mounting criticism

The weekly mass protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.

The proposed laws would grant lawmakers greater control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the power to overturn high court decisions and pass laws impervious to judicial review.

The bill making its way through parliament this week would eliminate the Supreme Court's ability to strike down government decisions it deems unreasonable.

Judges used that “reasonability clause” to annul a key Netanyahu ally's appointment as interior minister after accepting a plea deal for tax evasion in 2021.

He and his allies say the measures are necessary to curb an over-activist Supreme Court comprised of unelected judges.

Critics say the judicial overhaul will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies and undermine the country’s system of checks and balances.

They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

RelatedWhy has Netanyahu’s judicial reform brought Israel to an inflection point?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us