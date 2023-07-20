Among Türkiye's significant production and export products, honey has sweetened the taste buds in 46 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Israel, during the six months.

Türkiye, with a suitable climate for beekeeping, recorded honey exports of 5,119 tons in the first half of 2023, according to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association (DKIB) by Anadolu Agency.

This export generated a revenue of over $16.8 million.

Turkish honey was sold to 46 countries, primarily the United States, Germany, and Israel, during this period. From January to June, exports amounted to more than $7.2 million to the US, $2.3 million to Germany, and $1.9 million to Israel.

Unlike the previous year, honey sales were also made to Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Venezuela, Sweden, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.

DKIB Vice Chairman Ahmet Hamdi Gurdogan expressed high expectations for honey exports. He emphasised that honey production is a sector that provides significant foreign currency income for the country and believes that Turkish honey will sweeten the taste buds in more countries.

Gurdogan pointed out that sweltering weather in some regions and excessive rainfall in others would negatively affect the honey harvest, which, in turn, might harm export performance in the coming period.

He also highlighted the importance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducting strict inspections to prevent the export of non-brand and unpackaged products, as this would positively contribute to Turkish honey's image and quality recognition.

Holding an optimistic vision regarding the growing demand for Turkish honey, he is convinced that expanding product diversity, promoting organic and geographically branded items, and boosting exports of branded products, especially in European countries, Japan, and the United States markets, will lead to an increase in honey exports.