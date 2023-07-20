TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
As busy as a bee: Turkish honey exported to 46 countries
Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon are among countries getting their share from Türkiye's honey exports of 5,119 tons in the first half of 2023.
As busy as a bee: Turkish honey exported to 46 countries
Türkiye is the world's second largest in honey production after China. / Photo: AA Archive
July 20, 2023

Among Türkiye's significant production and export products, honey has sweetened the taste buds in 46 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Israel, during the six months.

Türkiye, with a suitable climate for beekeeping, recorded honey exports of 5,119 tons in the first half of 2023, according to data compiled from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association (DKIB) by Anadolu Agency.

This export generated a revenue of over $16.8 million.

Turkish honey was sold to 46 countries, primarily the United States, Germany, and Israel, during this period. From January to June, exports amounted to more than $7.2 million to the US, $2.3 million to Germany, and $1.9 million to Israel.

Unlike the previous year, honey sales were also made to Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Venezuela, Sweden, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.

DKIB Vice Chairman Ahmet Hamdi Gurdogan expressed high expectations for honey exports. He emphasised that honey production is a sector that provides significant foreign currency income for the country and believes that Turkish honey will sweeten the taste buds in more countries.

Gurdogan pointed out that sweltering weather in some regions and excessive rainfall in others would negatively affect the honey harvest, which, in turn, might harm export performance in the coming period.

He also highlighted the importance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducting strict inspections to prevent the export of non-brand and unpackaged products, as this would positively contribute to Turkish honey's image and quality recognition.

Holding an optimistic vision regarding the growing demand for Turkish honey, he is convinced that expanding product diversity, promoting organic and geographically branded items, and boosting exports of branded products, especially in European countries, Japan, and the United States markets, will lead to an increase in honey exports.

RelatedHow a Turkish woman wants to save the world – one honey pot at a time
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us