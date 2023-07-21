A court in Ankara has issued an arrest warrant for far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned the Quran in front of Türkiye’s Stockholm Embassy on January 21 with the backing of Swedish authorities and under police protection.

A well-known rabble-rouser, Paludan and his party, Steam Kurs, have been involved in a spate of anti-Muslim activities and demonstrations.

As part of its investigation into his activities, Ankara's Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 8th Criminal Peace Court for Paludan’s arrest to obtain a statement regarding the Quran-burning incident. The court evaluated the request and issued an arrest warrant for Paludan.

Regarding the incident, the investigation is based on the case of “publicly insulting religious values”.

The warrant came a day after global outrage over another Quran-desecration demonstration outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm and permitted by the Swedish police.

The rally was organised by two people, including Salwan Momika, who was involved in the previous incident on Eid al Adha.

Following the January 21 Quran-burning incident, Paludan was reportedly arrested in absentia in Sweden following a warrant issued by the Malmo Prosecutor’s Office.

The case was investigated for “incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official”.

In the same week, he staged a similar provocative demonstration in front of a mosque in Denmark. He also announced he would burn the holy book of the Muslims every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.

The events triggered Türkiye’s condemnation and resulted in the cancellation of a proposed visit of Swedish Defence Minister Pal Johnson by Ankara.

Türkiye has repeatedly called on Swedish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of the hate crime, further inviting all countries as well as international organisations to take concrete steps in solidarity against anti-Muslim hate.

"This despicable act is yet another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Despite the Swedish government’s assurances, it has so far failed to convince Türkiye of its commitment to meet Ankara’s demands. Sweden’s NATO bid is still waiting for approval from the Turkish parliament.