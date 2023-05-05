WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden arrests in absentia Rasmus Paludan who burned Quran copy
An arrest warrant has been issued for the far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, according to Swedish media.
Sweden arrests in absentia Rasmus Paludan who burned Quran copy
Anti-Muslim extremist Rasmus Paludan engaged in sex chats with minors.  / Photo: AFP
May 5, 2023

Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Quran earlier this year, has been reportedly arrested in absentia in Sweden.

The Malmo Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Paludan on suspicion of "several crimes," Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

Paludan has been investigated a couple of months ago for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official," it said.

He said he wants to testify virtually from Denmark with the help of Danish police.

READ MORE: Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over permission to burn Quran in Stockholm

'Deeply disrespectful'

Earlier this year, Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into anti-Muslim Danish and Dutch politicians on charges of inciting public enmity and insulting religious values.

The move came after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned copies of the Quran on two separate occasions, first outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden and then later in front of a mosque in Denmark.

Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted to the NATO alliance.

Global condemnations have poured in over the Quran burning, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as "deeply disrespectful."

The provocations drew protests and outrage across the Islamic world, with Türkiye questioning how police permitted the protests and took no action to stop them, instead claiming the desecration fell under "freedom of speech."

Türkiye called Paludan an "Islam-hating charlatan" and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act, which it said, "clearly constitutes a hate crime."

RelatedErdogan: Islamophobia continues to spread like plague in the West
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us