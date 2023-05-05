Far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Quran earlier this year, has been reportedly arrested in absentia in Sweden.

The Malmo Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Paludan on suspicion of "several crimes," Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

Paludan has been investigated a couple of months ago for "incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official," it said.

He said he wants to testify virtually from Denmark with the help of Danish police.

'Deeply disrespectful'

Earlier this year, Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into anti-Muslim Danish and Dutch politicians on charges of inciting public enmity and insulting religious values.

The move came after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned copies of the Quran on two separate occasions, first outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden and then later in front of a mosque in Denmark.

Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted to the NATO alliance.

Global condemnations have poured in over the Quran burning, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as "deeply disrespectful."

The provocations drew protests and outrage across the Islamic world, with Türkiye questioning how police permitted the protests and took no action to stop them, instead claiming the desecration fell under "freedom of speech."

Türkiye called Paludan an "Islam-hating charlatan" and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act, which it said, "clearly constitutes a hate crime."