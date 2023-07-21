CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Greece wildfires burn for fifth day as another heatwave hits
Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements from several countries, struggle to bring under control a fire west of Athens, which gutted houses and prompted evacuations.
Greece wildfires burn for fifth day as another heatwave hits
A plane flies near smoke, rising from wildfire near the village of Agios Sotira, west of Athens, Greece, on July 20, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2023

Greece has been struggling to contain a wildfire west of Athens that burnt forestland for a fifth day as another heatwave hit the country.

On Friday, firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by several countries, including Cyprus, France, Israel and Italy, attempted to control the fire that broke out in the wider Athens area on Monday, gutting houses and forcing evacuations.

More than 100 houses and businesses have been severely damaged from this wildfire and another near Athens that authorities put out earlier in the week.

The government on Friday announced relief measures for afflicted households, including financial aid and subsidies to rent houses.

Two other blazes in forests on the island of Rhodes and in the Lakonia district in southern Greece were tamed on Friday.

Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias urged people to remain on guard.

The risk of wildfires in the coming days will remain high and further heat is forecast following on from a previous heatwave.

"We are having a very difficult three-day spell, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with extreme weather conditions and very high temperatures followed by strong winds," the minister said, adding that after a short respite, another heatwave was forecast from the middle of next week.

Greece is facing its hottest July weekend in 50 years, a top meteorologist warned on Friday.

"This weekend risks being the hottest registered in July in the past 50 years," said Panagiotis Giannopoulos, meteorologist with state broadcaster ERT.

"Athens is going to have temperatures above 40 Celsius for six to seven days, through to the end of July," said Giannopoulos.

RelatedDeath toll in storm-hit Croatia rises after heatwave sweeps through Balkans

Climate catastrophe

With temperatures expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, during the peak summer tourist season, the Culture Ministry said all archaeological sites, including the Acropolis monument, will shut between 12 noon and 5.30 pm [0900-1430 GMT] until July 23.

"The heat is a little too much, the heatwave is terrible," said Italian tourist Michele Albano. Greece recorded its deadliest and longest heatwave ever in July 1987, while extreme heat swept the country for 11 days in the summer of 2021, prompting devastating wildfires near Athens and on the island of Evia.

Meteorologists have warned that sweltering temperatures will last until the end of the month.

"It seems that the record of 1987 where temperatures were also very high for about 12-13 days will be broken this time," Antonis Lalos, a director at Greece's National Meteorology Service told Greek radio on Friday.

Scientists have long warned that climate crisis, caused by greenhouse gas emissions mainly from burning fossil fuels, will make heat waves more frequent, severe and deadly.

They have urged governments to drastically reduce emissions to prevent climate catastrophe.

RelatedEurope is world’s fastest warming continent: climate report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us