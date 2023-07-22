WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over Quran burning in Denmark
Muslim nations say the desecration of the holy Quran amounts to incitement of violence and have called for accountability at the United Nations.
Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over Quran burning in Denmark
Another protest is scheduled to take place in Baghdad at 15 GMT (6 pm local time), following overnight protests. / Photo: AA
July 22, 2023

Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq's government, following reports of the burning of a copy of the Quran carried out by an ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

Protesters were pushed back early on Saturday by security forces, who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish Embassy.

On Friday, according to Danish media reports, members of the ultranationalist group Danske Patrioter burned a copy of the Quran and an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen and live-streamed the action on Facebook.

The incident prompted protests in Baghdad overnight.

Chanting in support of the Iraqi Shia cleric and political leader, Muqtada al Sadr and carrying images of the prominent leader and the flag associated with his movement, along with the Iraqi flag.

In a statement on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "in strong and repeated terms, the incident of abuse against the holy Quran and the flag of the Republic of Iraq in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Denmark."

It called on the international community "to stand urgently and responsibly towards these atrocities that violate social peace and coexistence around the world,” the statement read.

RelatedDenmark extremists desecrate Quran, Iraqi flag outside Iraqi embassy

Quran desecration in Sweden

The latest protest came two days after people angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

Protesters occupied the diplomatic post for several hours, waving flags and signs depicting Sadr, and setting a small fire.

The embassy staff had been evacuated a day earlier.

Hours later, Iraq’s prime minister cut diplomatic ties with Sweden in protest over the desecration of the Quran.

RelatedAnger mounts in Muslim-majority nations over Quran desecration in Sweden
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us