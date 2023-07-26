Members of Niger’s presidential guard surrounded the presidential palace in what African organisations called an attempted coup against the country's democratically elected leader.

The US said the rebelling soldiers had detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

A tweet from the account of Niger's presidency reported that members of the elite guard unit engaged in an “anti-Republican demonstration” and unsuccessfully tried to obtain support from other security forces.

It did not refer to a coup and said Bazoum and his family were doing well, but that Niger's army and national guard “are ready to attack” if those involved in the action did not back down.

However, the commissions of the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States called the actions of the presidential guardsman an effort to unseat Bazoum, who was elected president two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960.

The ECOWAS Commission, which manages the programs of the 15-nation regional power bloc, said it “condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically elected president of the republic immediately and without any condition.”

Bazoum's administration has made Niger a key Western partner in the fight against extremism, which has wracked the country's west.

'Situation still evolving'

The move on Wednesday effectively sealed off access to the official residence of the nation’s president.

A senior police officer who spoke to Anadolu News Agency on condition of anonymity said: "We cannot confirm any coup claims at this time, as the situation is still evolving, and investigations are underway. However, we are closely monitoring developments at the president's residence.”

Niger, a landlocked West African nation, has a tumultuous history of coups, as it has faced a number of coups and coup attempts since gaining independence from France in 1960.

The blockade by the elite Presidential Guard has heightened concerns among the public, who flooded social media, fearing a possible coup attempt in progress.

As the situation unfolds, the public remains on edge, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

UN condemnation

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned an attempted coup by some members of the military in Niger.

''The Secretary-General is following closely the situation in Niger,'' his spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

''He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger.''

The Secretary-General called on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order, Dujarric said.

Several coups

In 1964, the country faced its first coup attempt, followed by a successful coup in 1974 led by Lt. Col. Seyni Kountche, whose military regime remained in power until his death in 1987.

In 1996, Col. Ibrahim Bare Mainassara orchestrated another coup, resulting in the death of democratically elected President Mahamane Ousmane.

A return to civilian rule occurred in 1999, leading to the election of President Mamadou Tandja.

However, in 2010, Tandja's attempted extension of his presidential term resulted in military intervention and his removal from power.

In 2011, Niger successfully transferred power through democratic elections, electing President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Despite political tensions, in 2020, Niger managed to avoid another coup.