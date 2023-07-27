WORLD
3 MIN READ
Defiant Niger President vows to 'safeguard hard-won' democratic gains
Mohamed Bazoum's pledge came on social media following a military coup, while Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou called on democrats and patriots to thwart the "perilous adventure".
Defiant Niger President vows to 'safeguard hard-won' democratic gains
Recent coup in Niger marks the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020 / Photo: AFP. / Others
July 27, 2023

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, has said on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.

The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform on Thursday, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.

Hassoumi Massoudou also told agencies that the elected government was the "legitimate and legal authority".

"The legal and legitimate power is the one exercised by the elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum," being held by the putschists, he said, adding that the detained leader was "in good health".

Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the presidential guard had blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

RelatedSoldiers claim to have removed Niger's president, imposed curfew

Condemnation from beyond nation's borders.

ECOWAS and the African Union both decried what they called an "attempted coup d'etat".

ECOWAS called for Bazoum's immediate and unconditional release and warned all those involved would be held responsible for his safety.

The European Union said it "associates itself" with the ECOWAS statement and attacked "any attempt to destabilise democracy and threaten th e stability" of Niger.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Bazoum to offer Washington's support, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he "strongly condemns the unconstitutional change in government" in Niger.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said it was "following with great concern the developments" in the country, and the foreign minister of Niger's former colonial power France, Catherine Colonna, condemned "all attempts to take power by force".

German Foreign Ministry's said the country is following the events in Niger with "very great concern" and condemns the attempt by sections of the military to overturn the West African nation's constitutional democratic order.

"Violence is not a means to enforce political or personal interests," said the ministry in a statement, which also called for Bazoum to be immediately released.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us