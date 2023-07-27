Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, has said on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.

The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform on Thursday, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.

Hassoumi Massoudou also told agencies that the elected government was the "legitimate and legal authority".

"The legal and legitimate power is the one exercised by the elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum," being held by the putschists, he said, adding that the detained leader was "in good health".

Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the presidential guard had blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

Related Soldiers claim to have removed Niger's president, imposed curfew

Condemnation from beyond nation's borders.

ECOWAS and the African Union both decried what they called an "attempted coup d'etat".

ECOWAS called for Bazoum's immediate and unconditional release and warned all those involved would be held responsible for his safety.

The European Union said it "associates itself" with the ECOWAS statement and attacked "any attempt to destabilise democracy and threaten th e stability" of Niger.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Bazoum to offer Washington's support, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he "strongly condemns the unconstitutional change in government" in Niger.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said it was "following with great concern the developments" in the country, and the foreign minister of Niger's former colonial power France, Catherine Colonna, condemned "all attempts to take power by force".

German Foreign Ministry's said the country is following the events in Niger with "very great concern" and condemns the attempt by sections of the military to overturn the West African nation's constitutional democratic order.

"Violence is not a means to enforce political or personal interests," said the ministry in a statement, which also called for Bazoum to be immediately released.