Türkiye following Niger coup attempt with 'deep concern'
Niger's presidency confirmed that a coup attempt had been carried out, and President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and the country's constitution was suspended.
Niger has suffered from chronic political volatility since gaining independence from France in 1960. / Photo: AA
July 27, 2023

Türkiye is following news of a coup attempt in the West African nation of Niger with “deep concern,” with hopes that lawful peace and stability in the country will not suffer, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We follow with deep concern the coup attempt perpetrated by a group within the Armed Forces in Niger, which led to the removal from duty of President Mohamed Bazoum, who came to power through democratic elections, and the suspension of all democratic institutions," the statement said Thursday.

Türkiye hopes that the constitutional order, social peace and stability of "friendly and brotherly" Niger will not deteriorate, it added.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by Niger throughout this critical period," it said.

Türkiye itself had a history of coups which did damage to the country’s democracy, till in 2016 the nation's leadership and its people successfully fought off a bloody coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The Niger's presidency confirmed on Wednesday that a coup attempt had been carried out.

Bazoum was ousted and the Constitution suspended due to the country’s worsening security situation and socioeconomic crisis, according to a statement by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

Calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the soldiers read out a coup statement in a video on state broadcaster ORTN.

