To say that Javier Gerardo Milei’s views are extreme is an understatement. He says the climate crisis is a “socialist lie” and has promoted legalising the selling of human organs.

Amid Argentina’s election season, the economist-turned-politician has emerged as the dark horse, gaining supporters across cross sections of society.

He also claims he can fix the country’s deep economic malaise.

Some now regard Milei, a libertarian politician with an ultra-conservative political outlook and an extremely liberal economic agenda, as a potential candidate for the presidency and crucially offering a third way to Argentina’s bipartisan politics.

Analysts suggest the 52-year-old defies neat political typologies, with some describing him as being an anarcho-capitalist, a libertarian or a far-right populist.

Some surveys also suggest that Milei’s avid support is increasing.

Argentina faces 115 percent inflation while 40 percent live in poverty. And a section of voters traditionally associated with the ruling Peronists and the younger generations whose purchasing power has been hit hard see him as a solution.

One expert suggests Milei’s Libertad Avanza or Freedom Advances coalition “seems to be the most radical and reactionary alternative since the democratic restoration of 1983, with great support from young people and the sympathy of middle sectors tired of the traditional bipartisanship”.

Now, his firebrand rhetoric and campaign pledges are gaining traction in a similar vein to other far-right figures across the globe like Trump and Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro. Both harnessed the power of social media to amplify their discourse, eventually reaching the presidency.

Ahead of Argentina’s primary elections on August 13 and the presidential elections on October 22, Milei has used his social platforms to propel his candidacy and campaign pledges directly to new audiences.

In 2021, during Argentina’s primary legislative elections, the ruling Peronist coalition suffered a hard-hitting defeat, losing 18 out of 24 districts and its majority in the Senate.

That moment arguably cemented Milei’s position, as his coalition received the third-highest votes in Buenos Aires.

Despite gaining national prominence for his theatrical televised takedowns of what he calls Argentina’s political elite or “caste” in recent years, Milei’s political rise was arguably not always a shoo-in.

‘Rock star’ politician

During his adolescence, Milei idolised the Rolling Stones, going on to form a rock music band called Everest that typically covered “the Stones” songs.

Later, Milei moved closer towards sport and Argentina’s national pastime, football.

In the 1980s, he was on the books of a professional Football Club, and since his political ascent, pictures have circulated in the media showing the ebullient Argentine with wild hair donning the goalkeeping gloves of Buenos Aires Club ‘Chacarita Juniors’.

But, at the same time while playing football, Milei began to also pivot towards economic matters and the Austrian school of economics.

Aged 20, while still with Chacarita Juniors and studying at the University of Belgrano, he inked his first academic work titled Hyperinflation and Distortion in the Markets.

For over 20 years, he has also been a university professor, specialising in macroeconomics, the economics of growth, microeconomics and mathematics for economists.

In the early 2010s, he began his political ascent by using traditional media platforms to discuss politics through an economic lens.

Since establishing himself across news-media platforms, Milei has become most recognised for his brand of anti-establishment discourse, denouncing the country's political establishment, fighting against communism, and rejecting abortion alongside his pro-gun stance.

Amid a spiralling economy and the loss of purchasing power in Argentina, Milei has pledged wholesale economic reforms — from slashing taxes, cutting public spending and dollarising the economy.

Part of his economic vision for the country is to do away with the Central Bank. Milei claims the financial institution is allegedly set up to steal money from citizens and thereby benefit Argentina’s so-called political elites - something that appears to have resonated with his fervent supporters.

Among many of his controversies was his admission that alongside Winston Churchill and Ronald Reagan, he also identifies with Margaret Thatcher, the UK’s Prime Minister in charge at the time of the Falklands or Malvinas War in 1982.

He has also reportedly “defended” the sale of organs and babies in the past.

Tough road ahead

Despite denouncing corruption, Milei faces an investigation over allegations that his political coalition could have charged around $50,000 for a slot of the ballots, a charge fiercely denied by the far-right candidate.

In March this year, Argentine incumbent Alberto Fernandez also spoke out publicly against Milei, calling the opposition figure "a threat to democracy" during an interview with local media. Fernandez even invoked Adolf Hitler's rise in Germany and warned against totalitarianism.

"Hitler did not come [to power] through a coup, he was voted for by the Germans. What we have to do is warn people that, however discouraged they may be, these are not healthy paths for the country," said Fernandez.

Milei vehemently pushed back on Twitter, now rebranded X. "We Argentines are fed up with politicians because for a hundred years they promoted a model that impoverishes citizens and enriches you. They destroyed one of the richest countries in the world with nefarious ideas to line their pockets," he wrote on social media.

As the election season heats up, surveys vary regarding the potential success of Milei.

Some suggest he could win the most votes of any candidate in the primary elections, traditionally regarded as a test ahead of the presidential election in October.