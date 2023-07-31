Mustafa Basaran, a 35-year-old cosmetics salesman in Istanbul, has digitally traced the epic journey described in the "Siyahatnamah" (Book of Travels) of EvliyaÇelebi, the renowned Turkish traveller of the 17th century.

Before delving into his research, Basaran, who’s a high school graduate, was only familiar with the name of the historical figure EvliyaÇelebi.

"I have been reading history for a long time, and when I started reading about Çelebi, I realised that he was a person beyond his time," Mustafa Basaran tells TRT World.

The endeavour involved tracing routes from the "Siyahatnamah" and pinpointing around 4,000 locations across various regions. The resulting map not only displays Çelebi's journey but also features his perceptive assessments of the visited places, offering a distinct view of the past.

"I thought my work might attract the attention of those hesitant to read the 'Siyahatnamah' or those who have never considered reading it," expresses Basaran, highlighting his passion to introduce more people to Çelebi's writings.

Constructing the map was a challenging task due to the changing names of towns over the years, making it difficult to precisely retrace Çelebi's steps. Mustafa Basaran relied on domestic and foreign sources for historical accuracy, dedicating countless hours to extensive research, and consulting numerous papers, and books.

Basaran became further immersed in Çelebi's environment as his work proceeded.

"While reading the 'Siyahatnamah,' I would look up the locations he described and compare them to their current conditions," Basaran tells us, with excitement still at peak.

Driven by this event, Basaran embarked on an academic-level study of place names, resulting in an enriched map that incorporates passages from Çelebi's vibrant narrations.

Mustafa Basaran's successful work demonstrates the continuing importance of ancient travel narratives and how they continue to captivate the minds of today's explorers in an age where modern technology connects us to far-off destinations in seconds.

He not only celebrates the spirit of adventure and curiosity by digitising Çelebi's incredible journey but also builds a strong link between the current audience and brave explorers of the past.

Chasing his dream

Çelebi's journey began in his sleep when he saw Prophet Muhammed with a large congregation.

He bends down to kiss the Prophet’s hand. But as he intends to utter the words, "Shafa'ah (Intercession), O Messenger of Allah," an unexpected slip of the tongue occurs, and he says, "Siyahah (Travel), O Messenger of Allah."

Çelebi's heart plummets for a minute as he worries that his blunder had insulted the loving Prophet. To his amazement, however, the Prophet Mohammad smiled warmly, his eyes filled with sympathy. "Fear not, my dear child," the Prophet said. "Your intention is pure, and I bring you glad tidings of both intercession and travel."

Discovering History: 10-volume travel book made effortlessly accessible

Speaking to TRT World, Associate Prof Ilhami Danis of Evliya Çelebi Studies Center Assistant Director at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University, underlines the importance of Çelebi's Siyahatnamah and its accessibility.

“Evliya Çelebi is one of the most important figures in the history of world travel. A researcher who introduces the cities of the 17th century with many details that we can find in classical sources, so to speak, is a documentary producer," Ilhami Danis tells TRT World.

"Evliya Çelebi's writing immerses readers in city streets, enticing their senses with the flavours of meals. His intimate connection to urban life is evident as he vividly captures neighbourhoods, bazaars, markets, architectural structures, castles, and various elements of society. Through personal observation, research, inquiries, and learning, he meticulously records names of individuals, their attire, and even details about children, offering a comprehensive and engaging portrayal of the city."

Evliya Çelebi Studies Center

Evliya Çelebi Studies Center, established in 2021 within the body of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University, is working on the subject.

The centre implemented the "Traveler of Istanbul, Istanbul of the Traveler" project in 2022 with the support of the Istanbul Development Agency.

As part of the project involving 100 students from secondary and higher education, a culture and tourism route was established, incorporating 80 venues from Evliya Çelebi's Istanbul narrative. The Turkish version of the narrative was published, accompanied by the creation of a digital map. These routes were explored based on Evliya Çelebi's narration.

“The narrative of a traveller who visited hundreds of settlements on 3 continents and provided first-hand information about these places is an important resource for both academic researchers and all readers who are interested in history, culture, tourism, and travel,” says Danis.

“In this context, presenting Evliya Çelebi's travel route to researchers via professional digital platforms such as ArcGIS is necessary. The date of visit to each settlement and the information it provides about it, architectural structures, individuals, institutions, etc., in many categories, it is possible to make it more accessible with the possibilities of digital sciences.”