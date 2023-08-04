New Zealand has said it plans to boost its defence capabilities as tensions rise in the Pacific, due in part to a military buildup by China.

Defence Minister Andrew Little said on Friday current defence spending amounted to about one percent of the nation's economy, a proportion he expected would need to increase, although not as high as two percent.

He said replacing aging navy frigates and patrol vessels are among the most pressing needs under consideration.

He said the country is also facing an increase in domestic threats such as misinformation, cyberattacks and terrorism.

Defence policy in review

The new defence policy paper released by Little contained no specifics about increases in spending, equipment or troops, with those details expected to be finalised in a later plan.

Rather the paper pointed to a rethinking about the role of the nation's military, which has often been used primarily to act as peacekeepers or provide aid when Pacific countries are hit by natural disasters.

Now, the paper said, New Zealand is facing more challenging times than it has in decades and the military needs to improve combat readiness.

The military has been struggling with outdated equipment and difficulties recruiting and retaining staff.

Little said New Zealand had thought until recently that it was protected by its remoteness.

“The changes in the domestic and international security environment mean our response and preparedness must change, too," he said.

China in crosshairs

The paper took direct aim at China for heightened tensions, claiming it is using its national power in a way that challenges existing international rules and norms.

“Beijing continues to invest heavily in growing and modernizing its military, and is increasingly able to project military and paramilitary force beyond its immediate region," the paper said.

Little stressed that he doesn't think "we are close to war in the Pacific.”

“I think there is some rising tension in the Pacific. I think it puts the onus on all countries with a stake in the Pacific, and involved in the Pacific, to be engaged,” he said.