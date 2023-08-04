TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan says hopeful of Putin's visit to Türkiye in August
The Turkish President has been pushing for resumption of the Black Sea grain deal and the issue is likely to be high on the agenda during the Russian President's visit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
August 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no date has been set for Vladimir Putin's proposed visit to Türkiye but hoped that the Russian President would be able to make the trip in August.

"The date is not clear, but the foreign minister, head of the intelligence organisation, they are all holding talks,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Within the framework of these talks, I think that this visit will take place hopefully in August."

Erdogan’s remarks followed his Wednesday phone call with Putin, in which they agreed Putin would pay a visit to Türkiye in the coming days.

Erdogan also told Putin that Türkiye will continue its “intense” efforts and diplomacy for resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

On Putin’s recent offer to send grain to African countries free of charge, Erdogan said: "We’re in line with Russia on this issue, that is, we will turn the grains coming from Russia through the Black Sea corridor into flour and we will transport (flour) to poor African countries and underdeveloped countries.”

Even now, Türkiye will continue to take these steps and give its support and aid to poor countries, he said.

Asked about Mali, a West African country that lived under French colonial rule, “making new decisions and starting to oppose that,” Erdogan said: "This is not the first thing France has done. In other words, what it did in Algeria in the past, what it did in Rwanda, what it did in Mali, all this is now available in all international records. Africans know this very well."

The former colonies, Erdogan said, “have now completely stopped the shipment of gold, as well as the shipment of uranium to France. It is a response to these countries being persecuted for years.”

Türkiye is working to maintain its positive ties with African countries, he added.

Türkiye has long stressed its ties with African countries based on the win-win principle, in contrast to European countries’ traditionally colonialist approach, which Turkish leaders have encouraged European countries to admit to and atone for.

Türkiye's first-ever female admiral

About Türkiye's first-ever female admiral, appointed at Tuesday’s Supreme Military Council meeting, Erdogan voiced pleasure over the appointment.

"There are many such appointments in the judiciary, but now for the first time in the armed forces,” he said of the Staff Col. Gokcen Firat being named rear admiral in the Turkish Naval Forces.

"I congratulate her. Hopefully, we will see this continue at subsequent meetings.”

