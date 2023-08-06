TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz becomes world champion
With this triumph, Mete Gazoz has once again made history, becoming the first Turkish archer to claim the title of world champion at the World Archery Championships.
Turkish archer Mete Gazoz becomes world champion
Mete Gazoz, who became a champion in the Tokyo Olympics, had previously won Türkiye's first medal in archery at the Olympics. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2023

Turkish national archer Mete Gazoz defeated Canadian archer Eric Peters 6-4 in the men's recurve final, earning the gold medal at the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships.

By achieving this feat on Sunday, Mete once again etched his name into history as the first Turkish archer to do so.

Gazoz had also bagged a gold medal in men's individual archery at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

RelatedGazoz claims gold in Turkey's first Olympic medal in archery

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak congratulated Mete Gazoz on his victory.

In his congratulatory message, Bak stated:

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Mete Gazoz for winning the gold medal and becoming the world champion in the Men's Recurve final at the World Archery Championships held in Germany's capital, Berlin. After the Olympic championship, I wish Mete Gazoz continued success as a world champion, making us proud."

"I extend my thanks, on behalf of my country and myself, to all those who contributed to raising our crescent-star flag and playing our national anthem."

RelatedBullseye: How Turkey's Mete Gazoz became the Olympic champion in archery
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us