Turkish national archer Mete Gazoz defeated Canadian archer Eric Peters 6-4 in the men's recurve final, earning the gold medal at the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships.

By achieving this feat on Sunday, Mete once again etched his name into history as the first Turkish archer to do so.

Gazoz had also bagged a gold medal in men's individual archery at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak congratulated Mete Gazoz on his victory.

In his congratulatory message, Bak stated:

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Mete Gazoz for winning the gold medal and becoming the world champion in the Men's Recurve final at the World Archery Championships held in Germany's capital, Berlin. After the Olympic championship, I wish Mete Gazoz continued success as a world champion, making us proud."

"I extend my thanks, on behalf of my country and myself, to all those who contributed to raising our crescent-star flag and playing our national anthem."