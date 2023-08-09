The Turkish Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 30 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Coast guard units found that irregular migrants were in a rubber boat off the coast of Dikili district of western Izmir province.

After being brought to the shore, the migrants were taken to t he provincial migration authority for regular procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.