WORLD
2 MIN READ
Match day for Turkish football teams in the Europe Conference League
Three Turkish teams - Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Adana Demirspor - will face their opponents in the ECL.
Match day for Turkish football teams in the Europe Conference League
The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoff round draws were made each on Monday in Switzerland's Nyon. / Photo: AA Archive
August 10, 2023

Fenerbahce will meet Slovenian powerhouse Maribor at Istanbul's Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 21:00 (1800 GMT). The match will be overseen by referee Robert Jones and deputy referees Ian Hussin and Wade Smith.

The Istanbul giants eliminated Zimbru from Moldova in the second qualifying round of the ECL with a 9-0 aggregate over two matches.

Another Turkish club Besiktas will face Azerbaijan's Neftci PFK in Baku. The match is set to begin at 20:00 (1700 GMT) at Baku's Netfci Arena, and will be overseen by Swiss referee Lukas Fahndrich.

Besiktas defeated Albanian team Tirana with two convincing wins in the previous round. Vincent Aboubakar was the standout performer in these games, contributing one goal and one assist.

Adana Demirspor, who finished the Turkish Super League in 4th place last year, are poised to encounter the Croatian squad Osijek in Adana.

The match is scheduled to kick off at the Yeni Adana Stadium, Adana, at 21:00. Goga Kikacheishvili, representing the Georgian Football Federation, will assume the role of match referee.

In a thrilling twist, Adana Demirspor secured victory in the second-round match against CFR Cluj with a dramatic last-minute goal.

RelatedTürkiye and Italy team up for bid to co-host 2032 UEFA Championship
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us